Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

MRK traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 279,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,738,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.