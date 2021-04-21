Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $12.12 Million Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Maxar Technologies worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAXR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.