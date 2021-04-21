Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.70. 4,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

