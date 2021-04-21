Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Spire worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.42. 2,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

