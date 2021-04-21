Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $8.80 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,600,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,596,000 after acquiring an additional 417,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,047,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Fortis by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 546,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Fortis by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,782 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

FTS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. 19,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,182. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.21%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

