Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $14,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $78.74. 24,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

