Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $7.96 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of HP by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 91,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,017,135. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

