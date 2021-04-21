Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the period. Mattel makes up approximately 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Mattel worth $15,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. 53,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,634. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2,047.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

