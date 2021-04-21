Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CIT Group worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 689.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,719,000 after buying an additional 3,471,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CIT Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after acquiring an additional 103,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after acquiring an additional 576,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,128,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,992,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.43. 3,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,819. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

