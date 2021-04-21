Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,951 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SYNNEX worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Shares of SNX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.25. 3,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,307. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.08. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $126.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,692 shares of company stock worth $2,911,404. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

