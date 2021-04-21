Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $6.55 Million Investment in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Hovnanian Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOV stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.64. 82 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,068. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $121.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

