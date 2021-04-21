Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 41,100 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the quarter. Big Lots comprises about 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Big Lots worth $16,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.52. 15,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

