Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 49,100 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $7,055,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $2,351,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE BJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.