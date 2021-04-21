Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 257,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Essential Utilities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $206,021,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $70,114,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after acquiring an additional 934,948 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $33,752,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,302. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

