Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. 21,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $731,260 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

