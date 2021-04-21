Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Meritage Homes worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTH stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.02. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.78. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

