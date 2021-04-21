Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of ONE Gas worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.05. 4,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

