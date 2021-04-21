Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of LPL Financial worth $17,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $19,964,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 85,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $628,955.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,567.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250,448.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.05.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,861. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day moving average of $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

