Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of WEC Energy Group worth $26,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

WEC stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.74. 16,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

