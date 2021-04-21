Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 106,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

ENB stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.29. 101,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,165. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

