Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 13,700 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of The Timken worth $13,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Timken by 262,539.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $19,340,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.08. 2,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,908. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $87.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

