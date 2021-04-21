Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Alliance Data Systems worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.69.

NYSE:ADS traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.43. 17,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,783. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.