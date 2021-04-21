Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 12.48% of Black Hills worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,436. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $50.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.