Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 20,600 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 1.2% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Williams-Sonoma worth $20,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.15. 7,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,107. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

