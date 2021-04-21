Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 25,600 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Avient comprises 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Avient worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

NYSE AVNT traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. Avient Co. has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $51.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

AVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.