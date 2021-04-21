Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 25,800 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of LKQ worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,189. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $45.06.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

