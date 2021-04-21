Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 316,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,591,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 316,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $26,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. 316,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,658,070. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

