Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of New Jersey Resources worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NJR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.84. 6,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,755. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $42.81.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NJR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

