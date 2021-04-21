Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 77,300 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.67% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 39,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,986. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.07, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.