Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 91,900 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of KB Home worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in KB Home by 1,041.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:KBH traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,498. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.