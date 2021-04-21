Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sealed Air worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sealed Air by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after buying an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after buying an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,157,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 649,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.74. 24,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,479. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

