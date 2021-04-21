Herbalist Token (HERB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Herbalist Token has traded 124.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Herbalist Token has a total market capitalization of $505,937.49 and approximately $715.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Herbalist Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Herbalist Token Coin Profile

Herbalist Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Herbalist Token’s official website is www.herbalisttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

Herbalist Token Coin Trading

