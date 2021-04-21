Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.17

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 356310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

