HEROcoin Price Down 24.9% Over Last Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $289,845.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00067424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00094877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00660954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.66 or 0.08159360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00049275 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.