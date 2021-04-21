HeroNode (HER) Market Capitalization Hits $477,273.94

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HeroNode has a market cap of $477,273.94 and approximately $68.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00068104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00021091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00095098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.84 or 0.00681375 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00050262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.46 or 0.07376404 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

