Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.06

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.06 and traded as high as C$16.49. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$16.44, with a volume of 60,955 shares changing hands.

HRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Héroux-Devtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.83.

The company has a market cap of C$598.12 million and a PE ratio of -9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.06.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$150.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

