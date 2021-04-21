Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HT opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

