Hess Midstream (HESM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The company has a market cap of $400.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.4471 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.17%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $69,931,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $43,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock valued at $70,154,386.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.