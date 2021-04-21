Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Truist

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of HXL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.12. 30,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 17.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hexcel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

