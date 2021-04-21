HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Stock Price Up 9.2%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 76,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,624,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $696.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

