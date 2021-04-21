Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. Hilltop has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

