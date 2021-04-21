Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.96.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.06. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $129.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.36 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

