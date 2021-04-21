Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HIMS. Truist started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 149,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,177. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

