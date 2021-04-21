Hiveterminal Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $245,530.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 1,401.2% higher against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $28.18 million and $245,530.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00094474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00674949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.47 or 0.07329967 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

HVN is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

