HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of HMS worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HMS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,446,000 after buying an additional 392,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HMS by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,277,000 after buying an additional 1,392,055 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in HMS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,151,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after buying an additional 144,381 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,067,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,998,000 after purchasing an additional 39,125 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

