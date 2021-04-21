HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells $161,480.00 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,454.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE HNI traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.25. 13,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HNI by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HNI. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.