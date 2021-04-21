HNI (HNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HNI (NYSE:HNI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.83 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.10. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

