Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HCHDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.