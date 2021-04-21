Hoge Finance (HOGE) Hits Market Cap of $120.29 Million

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $120.29 million and $4.15 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 412,883,623,708 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

