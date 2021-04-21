Hologic (HOLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. Hologic has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.56-2.68 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $2.53-2.68 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. Hologic has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.87.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

